Re-appeal for man missing from Mansfield since Christmas Day

Police have issued a re-appeal as they are concerned for the safety of a missing man who was last seen in the Mansfield area on Christmas Day – he was wearing a black hoodie, with a red top, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:01 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 16:43 GMT
Nottinghamshire Police is concerned for a man’s safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Craig was last seen in the Mansfield area at around 6.15pm on Monday, December 25.

He is around five feet and six inches tall, slim build with short shaven dark hair.

CCTV footage issued by Nottinghamshire Police.CCTV footage issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
CCTV footage issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
He was last seen wearing the clothing in the images released, a black hoodie, with a red top underneath, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Craig also has links to the Aspley, Radford and Basford areas.

If you have seen Craig or have any information on where he is, please call 101 quoting incident 148 of December 27.