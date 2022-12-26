The grant of £34,983.64 will be used to replace the existing unit in the playground at the leisure centre off Longdale Lane.

Coun Martin Smith, Ravenshead Parish Council chairman, said: “Our old unit has served the community very well for a couple of decades, but this generous grant will enable us to provide colourful, challenging and exciting new play opportunities for children of all ages in the spring.”

Coun Martin Smith, parish council leader, by the old play equipment that will soon be replaced

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business which awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, FCC Community Foundations local grant manager, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the council to bring this project to fruition, the new piece of equipment will make a real difference to the children and encourage further use of this already well used facility.

