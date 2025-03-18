Ravenshead mum launches campaign for faster financial help for families with children with cancer

A Ravenshead mum has launched a campaign demanding change for all families with a child diagnosed with cancer to receive financial support from day one of diagnosis.

Rachael Sinclair’s world was turned upside down in December 2023 when her three-year-old daughter Mabel was diagnosed with Wilms cancer.

As the family tried to navigate the challenges of cancer, they were faced with the additional ordeal of being refused Disability Living Allowance (DLA) by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).

Currently, families cannot apply for DLA until three months into a child’s cancer diagnosis and the wait time for a decision is up to seven months.

Rachael Sinclair with her daughter Mabel. Photo: Submitted

In Rachael’s case, her family was declined financial support as now four-year-old Mabel satisfied the conditions for less than six months – claiming Mabel didn’t have cancer long enough – despite the serious nature of her condition resulting in two surgeries, one to remove her kidney and the other to determine if the cancer had spread to her lung.

It wasn’t until a year after submitting the original application and an appeal, that the decision was reversed and they received the financial support they deserved.

Rachael has now teamed up with Young Lives vs Cancer – a charity that supports children, young people and their families throughout their cancer journey.

From offering financial support to providing a voice on their behalf, the charity ensures children and young people challenged with cancer receive the same opportunities as anyone else.

Rachael Sinclair chatting with Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh. Photo: Submitted

Rachael said: “There is no reason families should have to wait so long for benefits.

"DLA is not a means-tested benefit, and it’s once they are in the receipt of it, families can apply for additional support such as carers allowance and blue badge services.

"No family should have to worry about paying the bills when their child is fighting for their life.

“I feel extremely fortunate in many ways.

"I was paid in full by my employer whilst caring for Mabel and my husband Scott was able to continue working whilst at Mabel’s hospital bedside.

"And with our treatment centre on our doorstep, this resulted in much lower travel costs compared with most families.

"But there are thousands of others that don’t have that option, which can leave them with huge financial burden whilst caring for their sick child.”

In 2023, Young Lives vs Cancer found young cancer patients and their families were paying, on average, £700 extra each month during cancer treatment.

In addition, Rachael has expanded her campaign to include bereavement support for parents who have lost a child to cancer.

She continued: “I am committed to making sure each and every family receives the financial support they deserve, from day one of their child’s cancer diagnosis to, in the worst cases, bereavement.

"There isn’t any financial support to help parents whilst they somehow figure out how to continue a life without their child.

"I don’t see universal credit as an option for bereaved families.

“The application process and eligibility is not suited to grieving parents, no-one should have to navigate this alone.”

Rachael’s determination has resulted in a meeting with Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh (Lab).

She said: “I look forward to working with Rachael and Young Lives vs Cancer to bring about change so that children and young people with cancer and their families can access welfare benefits immediately following diagnosis.”

Now with the support of Ms Welsh, Rachael hopes to soon meet with the minister of the DWP in Westminster to present her case for immediate action.

Your Chad has contacted the DWP for comment.