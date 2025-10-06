Rated by you: The Mansfield beauty salons and nail bars with the best Google reviews

In an area with plenty of options for pampering, finding the perfect salon can be tricky.

Fortunately, Google reviews provide a reliable, customer-backed look at where to go. Whether you're in need of a fresh set of nails, a relaxing facial, or a complete beauty overhaul, we've done the digging for you.

Based on top Google ratings and glowing feedback, here are the beauty salons and nail bars in Mansfield that local residents rave about the most.

Sugar Rose Salon, Station St, Mansfield Woodhouse, NG19 8AE: Rated five-stars out of 12 reviews on Google.

1. Sugar Rose

Peaceful Nails and Spa at 51 W Gate, Mansfield NG18 1RU: Were given 4.9 stars out of 38 reviews on Google.

2. Peaceful Nails and Spa

Five Star Nail Spa at Outram St, Sutton-in-Ashfield NG17 4BG: Rated 4.9 stars out of 55 reviews on Google.

3. Five Star Nail Spa

Alexsa Beauty & Holistic Studio, 61 S Ridge Dr, Mansfield NG18 4RJ: Received 4.8 stars out of 72 reviews on Google.

4. Alexsa Beauty & Holistic Studio

