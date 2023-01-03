News you can trust since 1952
Rapist with links to Mansfield still on the run - six weeks after prison escape

A convicted sex offender serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent who absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Lincolnshire in November is still wanted by police.

By Shelley Marriott
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 4:35pm

Paul Marshall, aged 53, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday, November 22.

Lincolnshire Police said he is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

Marshall has links to the Mansfield area and anyone who sees Marshall is advised not to approach him but to call call 999, quoting incident 298 of November 22, 2022.

Police are hunting rapist Paul Marshall
Police confirmed that CCTV footage taken in Doncaster last month was Marshall, while there have also been reported sightings in Mansfield and Worksop.

A new image released by Lincolnshire Police in relation to the search for Paul Marshall.