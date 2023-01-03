Rapist with links to Mansfield still on the run - six weeks after prison escape

Paul Marshall, aged 53, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday, November 22.

Lincolnshire Police said he is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall has links to the Mansfield area and anyone who sees Marshall is advised not to approach him but to call call 999, quoting incident 298 of November 22, 2022.

Police are hunting rapist Paul Marshall

Police confirmed that CCTV footage taken in Doncaster last month was Marshall, while there have also been reported sightings in Mansfield and Worksop.

Advertisement Hide Ad