'Rapid transformation' at historic Mansfield school wins Ofsted seal of approval

The historic Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, which dates back to 1561, was slapped with a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating by the education watchdog, Ofsted, after an inspection in 2019.

But now, staff and students at the 775-pupil school, which is based on Chesterfield Road South, are celebrating a notable upgrade to ‘Good’.

Ofsted inspectors visited the academy in April and reported: “Leaders have worked hard to improve this school rapidly.

Principal Donna Percival celebrates with pupils after Queen Elizabeth's Academy in Mansfield received a 'Good' rating from the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"They have established a culture that supports all pupils to learn well.

"Most pupils show positive attitudes to all aspects of school life. They take pride in their achievements.”

The Ofsted verdict reflects well on principal Donna Percival, who was appointed only a year ago. She said: “We are so proud of what have achieved together as a school community.

"It is a real blessing to be part of the improvement journey. For the staff and students to be recognised in this way by Ofsted is wonderful news.”

The historic Queen Elizabeth's Academy, on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, which celebrated its 460th anniversary two years ago.

Queen Elizabeth’s, which celebrated its 460th anniversary two years ago, has been part of the Retford-based Diverse Academies Trust since 2016. The trust runs 14 schools across Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

Its chief executive officer, David Cotton, said he is “immensely proud” of the turnaround in the Mansfield school’s fortunes.

He beamed:”This Ofsted judgement is confirmation of what we already knew about the rapid transformation of this school.

"It is an inclusive, welcoming and aspirational place of learning, where students are polite and well behaved, keen to learn and ambitious for their future.

The Ofsted verdict reflected well on principal Donna Percival, who was appointed only a year ago.

"With our strong leadership team and knowledgeable, expert teaching staff, all our young people are able to thrive. I give my thanks for the hard work and determination of the whole team.”

The school was also rated ‘Good’ in all five individual categories of the inspection, headed quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision.

Inspectors found that leaders “are ambitious for what all pupils can achieve”, including those with special needs and disabilities (SEND), who shared the same lessons and opportunities as others.

Teachers also had “high expectations of behaviour” among pupils, who understood the school’s Christian values well and “were well prepared for their lives in modern Britain”.

“Classrooms and corridors are calm,” the report said. “Teachers do not tolerate disruption to learning, and the vast majority of pupils behave well.”

The report outlined that the academy had planned “an ambitious curriculum”, with a wide variety of courses to choose from.

"Teachers have strong subject knowledge,” the inspectors said. “They provide pupils with clear explanations. When pupils need extra support, they adapt lessons to help them.”

The Ofsted praise follows another ‘Good’ rating that Queen Elizabeth’s received in February after a statutory inspection by the Church Of England.

As a school that falls under the auspices of the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham, it was praised for embedding Christian values into everyday life and improving learning and standards.

Meanwhile, Caroline Saxelby, the school’s executive principal, praised the “commitment and care” that staff provide to pupils.