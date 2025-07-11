Rainworth set for Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast this weekend

The skies over Rainworth and the surrounding areas will thunder to the classic sound of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight this weekend.

The famous planes, including the Spitfire and Hurricane, will be passing over Rainworth between 12.44pm and 1.14pm on Saturday, July 11 as they fly over various events, including Bfest in Bingham, before reaching their ultimate destination, the Wallop Wings & Wheels Festival on the soutn coast.