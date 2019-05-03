Rainworth schoolboy has audience in stitches at comedy awards

A young Rainworth comedian has 'had them in stitches' after reaching the final of a national competition

Kaiden Wiles. 11, took part in the Voice Box comedy awards in London, and delighted the packed audience of politicians, parents and children with his joke:

"Why are seagulls called seagulls?

"Because if they flew over the bay they’d be called bagels."

Although the young comic said that he has no plans to pursue a career on the stage, and wants to work with peoplw when he grows up.

“When I’m older I would like to work with people – maybe a police officer," he said.

Voice Box is an annual competition, organised by the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT) and partnered by National Association of Head Teachers.

It aims to remind people that there are children in every classroom who need support to help them speak and understand what is being said to them.

More than 10 per cent of children and young people have long term speech, language and communication needs which create barriers to communication or learning in everyday life. This includes 7.6% of children who start school with developmental language disorder – a condition where children have problems understanding or using spoken language, with no obvious reason for these difficulties – and 2.3 per cent who have difficulties associated with another condition, such as autism or hearing impairment.

The event took place in Westminster on April 30.

RCSLT Chief Executive Officer Kamini Gadhok MBE added: “In every classroom there will be between two and three children with communication difficulties. The Voice Box competition helps teachers, children and parents to focus on the impact effective communication can have on a child’s social and emotional well-being.”