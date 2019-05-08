Rainworth school once told it 'requires improvement' is now rated 'good'

It’s smiles all round for a Rainworth primary school after their ‘good’ rating from education watchdog Ofsted.

Lake View Primary School on Rainworth Water Road has been awarded the 'good' rating by inspectors after being judged to 'require improvement' in 2016.

Lake View Primary School, Rainworth are celebrating a recent Good Ofsted result, pictured are children of the school council

Following an inspection at the end of March, Ofsted was full of praise for the school.

The report following the visit highlights a 'culture of high expectations' and says: "Relationships are a strength. There is a very positive ethos of care and mutual respect.

Staff are praised for being 'enthusiastic', and capturing pupils' interest.

"Leaders and other staff ensure that the school provides a broad and balanced curriculum. Staff promote pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural education very well."

In order to reach 'outstanding' status - the highest rating a school can be given, teachers must 'have high expectations of the accuracy of pupils’ spelling, grammar and punctuation', and 'match work in mathematics more carefully to pupils’ needs'.

The report also noted pupils' 'outstanding' behaviour.

It stated: "The behaviour of pupils is outstanding. Pupils conduct themselves excellently at all times of the school day, including in corridors, assemblies, at lunchtimes or on the playground.

"Leaders and staff have high expectations of behaviour.

"Pupils show good understanding of British values. Inspectors observed older pupils leading ‘pupil parliament’ sessions, for example, in which they encouraged younger pupils to share their views on important issues and reflect on their feelings."

Sally Warrington, headteacher, put the results down to "lots of hard work from staff and pupils".

A statement from the governing body said: "We are delighted with this overall result of ‘good’, and especially the grading of ‘outstanding’ for the personal development, behaviour and welfare of the children.

"There is much to celebrate and we will continue on our journey towards outstanding, which was narrowly missed in all areas.

"The governors would like to acknowledge the fact that the vision and drive of Miss Warrington has been paramount in this result. It was noted by the lead inspector that we have a very strong and resilient headteacher who has led the school through to this point.

"Of course, supported by a dedicated team of teachers and support staff."