The Sherwood Pub, on Kirklington Road, hosted a fundraising day which included family-friendly activities to raise money for The Social Action Hub, an independent charity, also based on Kirklington Road.

The social hub formed in 1993 after high levels of deprivation hit the area following the closures of mines in the area.

Claire Penny, charity chief executive officer, said: “We started a Detached Youth Project to work with young people on their terms and in their spaces. We continued to grow and recognise what we can offer the community.

Laura Carr, Steven Carr and Vicky Geary run the pub.

“We started to deliver educational training, and employment advice support – it comes from what people need. We now offer counselling support and a social supermarket that aims to alleviate food poverty.”

Claire said the money raised from the pub, the charity's biggest donation from a fundraising event, will allow young people to attend its youth club free of charge.

She said: "We had tried a buy one, get one free offer for families at the club, but even that was still too much. This donation will massively help families impacted by the rising cost of living.”

Laura Carr, who runs The Sherwood with husband Stephen and his sister Vicky Geary, said the pub wanted to give something back to the community and approached The Social Action Hub about proposed plans for the day.

Claire Penny of The Social Action Hub and Steven Carr, Laura Carr and Vicky Geary pose with the The Sherwood Pub team to celebrate fundraising success.

She said: "It was a brilliant day. We will host a charity event every year now after how successful this was.”

The charity day included stalls, a bouncy castle, raffle, a barbecue and a charity car wash by Rainworth Juniors FC. A fire engine from Blidworth fire station kept children entertained.

Co-landlady Vicky said: "Our Dad had this pub for 21 years. It is a huge part of our lives."

When speaking about the day, Laura and Vicky praised the staff for their support and said: “It is a team effort.”

Families flock to the pub and some enjoy fun in the sun.

Claire said: “This pub truly is at Rainworth's heart. Thank you to everyone who supported the day."