Rainworth primary school to allow preschoolers from September

Rainworth primary school will lower its age range to start accepting preschoolers in Autumn 2025.

In a decision taken by Nottinghamshire County Council published on Monday, May 19, Lake View Primary and Nursery School in Rainworth will see the changes from September 2025.

The council’s report says the school and governing body carried out a survey of families and local community which identified a need for a nursery in the area.

The primary school, which typically has around 200 children attending, currently accepts pupils aged between three and 11 years old, but will now be able to take on children who are two years of age.

Lake View Primary School in Rainworth

This will enable the school to offer care for preschoolers who live nearby, though the report says families have access to six other providers in the area.

A four-week representation period between February 28 and March 27 gathered families’ views on lowering the age intake, and found support for the plan.

A council report on the issue reads: “[Families] will not need to travel to an alternative provider out of the area to access their free entitlement place.”

Papers also state there will be no change to statutory school places within the school as a result of the change.

The money to cover the new younger children will be added to the school’s own budget, which comes from the Dedicated Schools Grant from the Government.

The council’s ‘Early Years Block’ – the portion of the grant specifically for younger children – for the 2025/26 financial year stands at £128.3 million.