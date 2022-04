Church-goers from Rainworth Methodist Church, Southwell Road East, were challenged by their minister, the Reverend Bob Jones, to give to, rather than give up something during Lent.

Members gave an item of food each day for Rainworth’s Social Supermarket, meaning more than 600 items were handed over at the end.

The social supermarket sells items donated by shops and local people that they no longer need or are able to stock on their shelves.

