News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Will the rain finally relent and let us enjoy a weekend in the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area? Fingers crossed because our guide below to things to do and places to go is full of fun-filled variety.Will the rain finally relent and let us enjoy a weekend in the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area? Fingers crossed because our guide below to things to do and places to go is full of fun-filled variety.
Will the rain finally relent and let us enjoy a weekend in the Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area? Fingers crossed because our guide below to things to do and places to go is full of fun-filled variety.

Rain rain, stay away! -- 15 things to do in the Mansfield area this weekend

The summer holidays are in full swing, so let’s hope the rain finally consents to relent this weekend.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:39 BST

Big events in the Mansfield and Ashfield area have been ravaged by downpours over the last month. But the forecast does suggest the next few days might be a bit brighter and warmer.

We have compiled our usual guide to events and activities in and around the two districts, as well as further afield across Nottinghamshire, and there is a wide variety of things to do and places to go to choose from.

Festival fever is still with us, thanks to the third weekend of the Robin Hood Festival at Sherwood Forest Country Park and also the Gloworm Festival at Thoresby Park.

A summer of live music and outdoor theatre continues at Clumber Park, while summer fun for the kids continues at Mansfield Museum and at Mansfield’s three swimming pools.

Workshops focusing on trees and ceramics are hosted by Sherwood Pines and Sherwood Forest respectively, while there are chances for families to try Stone Age jewellery-making at Creswell Crags and pottery at the Harley Gallery in Welbeck.

And those of you yearning for the good old bucket and spade holiday, why not hop on a Robin Hood Line train and plant your deckchair on Nottingham’s Old Market Square, which has been transformed into a beach by the sea?

Wherever you choose to go, please check the venue’s website beforehand for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

Stand by for the third weekend of the 37th annual Robin Hood Festival based at Sherwood Forest Country Park. We've already enjoyed three days of ourdoor movies, fun and games with the Sherwood Outlaws and a spectacular medieval jousting show. Now it's time for the RSPB and other conservation organisations to take centre stage with activities, talks and demonstrations celebrating the flora and fauna of the forest, which is Nottinghamshire's only National Nature Reserve.

1. Third weekend of Robin Hood Festival

Stand by for the third weekend of the 37th annual Robin Hood Festival based at Sherwood Forest Country Park. We've already enjoyed three days of ourdoor movies, fun and games with the Sherwood Outlaws and a spectacular medieval jousting show. Now it's time for the RSPB and other conservation organisations to take centre stage with activities, talks and demonstrations celebrating the flora and fauna of the forest, which is Nottinghamshire's only National Nature Reserve. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The Nottingham-based singer and acoustic guitarist Ben Haynes (pictured) is the main attraction as a summer of live music at Clumber Park, near Worksop, continues on Sunday. Haynes hits the stage on the Parsonage Lawn from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm as part of a free programme that runs until the end of August. Feel free to take your camping chairs and picnics to fully enjoy the experience. A cafe and ice cream parlour are nearby.

2. Summer of live music at Clumber Park

The Nottingham-based singer and acoustic guitarist Ben Haynes (pictured) is the main attraction as a summer of live music at Clumber Park, near Worksop, continues on Sunday. Haynes hits the stage on the Parsonage Lawn from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm as part of a free programme that runs until the end of August. Feel free to take your camping chairs and picnics to fully enjoy the experience. A cafe and ice cream parlour are nearby. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Dare you take on the Aqua Challenge, an inflatable obstacle course for kids and adults alike, in the pool at the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre in Mansfield? Jump, bounce, slip and slide in an activity that's perfect for families at weekends and during the school holidays. Everyone who takes part is given a life jacket, making the assault course safe and fun.

3. Take on the Aqua Challenge at leisure centre pool

Dare you take on the Aqua Challenge, an inflatable obstacle course for kids and adults alike, in the pool at the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre in Mansfield? Jump, bounce, slip and slide in an activity that's perfect for families at weekends and during the school holidays. Everyone who takes part is given a life jacket, making the assault course safe and fun. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
This weekend sees the return of the Gloworm Festival, a two-day event at Thoresby Park, aimed at families with children aged up to 13. The idea behind the festival is to create a warm, welcoming and creative environment, allowing everyone to lose their inhibitions, let their hair down and have some fun. The event will feature music, art and all kinds of other entertainment.

4. Return of the Gloworm Festival for families

This weekend sees the return of the Gloworm Festival, a two-day event at Thoresby Park, aimed at families with children aged up to 13. The idea behind the festival is to create a warm, welcoming and creative environment, allowing everyone to lose their inhibitions, let their hair down and have some fun. The event will feature music, art and all kinds of other entertainment. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:MansfieldOld Market SquareAshfieldClumber ParkNottinghamshire