Racing at Southwell abandoned following death of the Queen

The British Horseracing Authority also announced the meetings scheduled for tomorrow – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – have also been cancelled.

An announcement will be made tomorrow, Friday, regarding plans for Saturday, where the Leger at Doncaster is the showpiece event as the final British Classic of the season.

Further details on plans throughout the period of mourning leading up to the Queen's funeral are expected in due course.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a huge racing fan.

The Queen’s final runner, Improvise, trained by Michael Bell and ridden by Benoit De La Sayette, was beaten a short head by Mount Kosciuszko in the Quick Ride by Quickslide Handicap over an extended mile at Epsom on Thursday.

The BHA said in a statement: “All of British Racing is in mourning today following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Her Majesty has been one of the greatest and most influential supporters in the history of horse racing.

“Her passion for racing and the racehorse shone brightly throughout her life, not only through her close involvement in breeding and racing horses, but in her roles as a patron of The Jockey Club and Thoroughbred Breeders Association, and as the figurehead of Royal Ascot.

“From her first-ever winner Monaveen, through stars such as Carrozza and Highclere, to the unforgettable Estimate, Her Majesty The Queen has helped to shape the breed and contributed to moments on the track that will go down in sporting folklore.