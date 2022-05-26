'Queen' spotted on camping holiday in Kimberley ahead of busy jubilee schedule

The monarch was spotted by eagle-eyed holidaymakers, who were stunned to see her reversing her Coachman Kimberley caravan into a pitch at Swingate Farm.
Her Majesty was later filmed flipping burgers on a barbecue and filming a TikTok dance, clearly enjoying a few days of quiet convalescence ahead of her hectic Platinum Jubilee schedule.
Joined by her corgi companion, Queen Lizzie enjoyed exploring the campsite's grounds and petting the ponies in the stables.
Camper Fran Prince, who spotted the Queen while reading a book outside her caravan, said: “At first, I couldn’t believe my eyes – it’s not every day you see royalty lowering the van legs and setting her awning out.
“Her Majesty even taught us the royal wave!
“It’s great to see her on such top form – if I can look half as good as she does when I get to her age, I’ll be delighted.”
Her Royal Highness was pictured using the Coachman Kimberley, from nearby Kimberley – The Caravan and Motorhome People.
Onlookers remarked that the monarch was spotted sipping on cocktails, polishing her caravan and hanging out her royal bloomers.
Wearing a pair of perfect pink rubber gloves, Her Majesty was even pictured washing up her pots and pans.
Chris Lowe, managing director at Kimberley Caravans, said: “We are delighted that the longest-serving monarch in history has chosen one of our caravans for her recent holiday.
“We may not have the Royal Warrant yet, but we’re thrilled to get a tip of the crown at the very least.”