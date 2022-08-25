One student who was delighted with her results was Katie Strouther who achieved a grade 9 in English literature, three grade 8s, one grade 7, three grade 6s and one grade 5, with Katie’s result in history placing her in the top eight per cent in the country.

She will now go on to study English literature, politics and history at a local college.

Katie said: “My grades are much more than are needed for my next steps in education and I am so pleased with my results. My experience at QEA has been wonderful.”.

Another happy student was Dainton Jennings, who gained a grade 9 in maths, one grade 8, two grade 7s, four grade 6s and one grade 5.

Dainton is looking forward to studying maths, further maths, business and economics at a local college.

Anointed Agyei gained two grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s and four grade 6s and she is now deciding where to study her A-levels.

Anointed said: “I am ecstatic with my results and am looking forward to the future.”

There were also smiles all round for Leon Mullen who gained two grade 6s in English literature and history, two grade 5s and a grade 4. He will be going to study English literature at Hucknall Sixth Form Centre.

Leon said: “I am delighted with my results, as I worked hard and really focused. I achieved higher grades than I was expecting.”

And Alicia Barnes will be celebrating after receiving her results as she gained a grade 9 in history, two grade 8s, one grade 6 and four grade 5s.

She said: "I am shaking, I did better than I expected.”

Principal, Donna Percival, said: “I want to congratulate each and every one of our students on their GCSE results.

"Everyone at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy is extremely proud of what our students have achieved and how they have overcome the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

"We wish our year 11 students every success for the future.”

Undefined: readMore

1. Queen Elizabeth’s Academy GCSE results Dainton Jennings gained a grade 9 in maths, one grade 8, two grade 7s, four grade 6s and one grade 5. Photo: Diverse Academies Trust Photo Sales

2. Queen Elizabeth’s Academy GCSE results Katie Strouther achieved a grade 9 in English literature, three grade 8s, one grade 7, three grade 6s and one grade 5 Photo: Diverse Academies Trust Photo Sales

3. Queen Elizabeth’s Academy GCSE results Anointed Agyei gained two grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s and four grade 6s Photo: Diverse Academies Trust Photo Sales

4. Queen Elizabeth’s Academy GCSE results Leon Mullen gained two grade 6s in English literature and history, two grade 5s and a grade 4 Photo: Diverse Academies Trust Photo Sales