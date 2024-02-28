Maybe you’re off to Newport with Nigel’s tabletopping Stags! Maybe you’re looking forward to a trip to the theatre or cinema. Or maybe you’re praying that the weather stays fine for a family day out.

Whatever is on your agenda, why not take advantage of our weekly guide to things to do and places to go in the Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop, Retford and wider Nottinghamshire area?

This week, we have come up with 16 ideas for the coming days, including the launch of Ashfield’s Big Spring Clean, which is full proof that winter is on its way out.

The region’s theatres have a packed programme of entertainment again, including a poignant performance by Ukrainian National Opera at Mansfield’s Palace, which also hosts the global musical hit, ‘Kinky Boots’.

Motown magic takes centre stage at both the Palace and Retford’s Majestic Theatre, which pays tribute to The Four Tops. And if you’re one of the many hooked by ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ on TV, you’ll love a ‘Queens For Tonight’ show, starring a stunning cast of drag queens, at Worksop’s Acorn Theatre.

On the outdoor trail, Thoresby Park stages one of its popular courtyard markets, while the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre stages a medieval tour and a stargazing evening.

Mansfield Museum puts on an evening of drum and dance, plus a stand-up show by Mansfield comedian Charlotte Cropper, while The Harley Gallery at Welbeck introduces visitors to AI art. A more orthodox art exhibition, by Sutton Art Group, can be found at Bassetlaw Museum in Retford.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website to confirm admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

1 . Smash-hit musical comes to Mansfield 'Kinky Boots' is a smash-hit musical that has been wowing audiences across the globe -- from London's West End to Broadway in the States. Now a production of it is heading to Mansfield's Palace Theatre for a five-night run,starting next Wednesday (March 6). It's a vibrant and uplifting story about a struggling shoe-factory owner who finds an unlikely saviour in the form of a fabulous drag queen. Together, they embark on a journey to create high-heeled boots for men, defying societal norms and challenging prejudices. With catchy music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, it is heartwarming fun. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Courtyard market at Thoresby Park Thoresby Park is a lovely place to visit all year round, with a range of attractions for the family across grounds that stretch to 1,000 acres of rich, unspoilt countryside. But it particularly comes alive when it stages its makers' markets in the courtyard -- and the first one of 2024 is this Sunday (10 am to 4 pm). Managed by Little Hummingbird Events, the market will showcase the work of the best local crafters and artisans, selling items from hand-made crafts to food., Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Ashfield launches its Big Spring Clean For the seventh year in a row, Ashfield District Council is launching the Big Spring Clean, with the aim of tidying up its towns in Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall, as well as its rural areas in Selston, Jacksdale, Underwood, Westwood and Bagthorpe. It starts on Saturday when residents in Hucknall can take excess waste, toys and bric-a-brac to flying skips, which will be visiting from 8.30 am. And from next Monday, residents in Hucknall and the rural villages will be able to leave an extra small amount of bagged waste next to their wheelie-bins for collection. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . An evening of drum and dance with joyful duo Join joyful duo Janet Rose and Jude Winwood for an evening of rhythm, expression and connection in a free Beatfeet Workshop at Mansfield Museum next Monday (7 pm). Through the When Women Gather initiative, the two community arts practitioners bring people together through music-making and belly-dancing. So grab a hand-drum, tease out your inner-dancer and delve into the world of rhythm and song to boost your mood. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales