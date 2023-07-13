News you can trust since 1952
Pupils celebrate a night to remember at Sutton Community Academy prom

Students at a Sutton school enjoyed a night of glamour at their formal prom.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read

The Year 11 students from Sutton Community Academy celebrated the end of their time in secondary education with the special event at Larwood Park Rugby Club.

Pupils arrived in their glittering finery and spent the evening dancing with their friends, as they fondly looked back on five years at school.

A school spokesman said: “What a night, what a prom. We hope everyone enjoyed it. Simply SCAmazing. We'll miss you.”

