Pupils and staff at The Brunts Academy in Mansfield are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results

While the Academy is proud of each and every pupil, and looks forward to supporting them in their next steps, some highlights include Max Bainbridge, who achieved 9s in English literature and maths, 8s in English language, biology and physics, 7s in chemistry, geography and French and 6s in further maths and history.

Celebrating his results, Max said: “I am incredibly proud of my achievements and all the hard work put in by all students and staff this year, thank you Brunts.”

Charlotte Bingham, who successfully achieved an 8 in art and design, a 7 in maths, 6s in English literature, chemistry and physics, 5s in English language, biology and French, and a 4 in Geography, said: “I am really proud of my results and how my hard work has paid off. Thanks to all my teachers and my Heads of Year for their support.”

Emily North, who earned herself grade 9s in English language, maths and French, 8s in English literature, chemistry, physics and history, and 7s in biology and psychology, said: “The support from all staff at Brunts during my GCSEs was fabulous. I am delighted with my results and I am looking forward to continuing my studies here at the Brunts Sixth Form.”

Stephanie Kocun, who achieved 8s in English language, maths, biology, chemistry, physics and art and design, 7s in English literature, geography and French, and a 6 in further maths, said: “My time at Brunts has flown by. I am proud of my achievements and very grateful of my teachers, especially my English teacher Mrs Simmons.”

Carl Atkin, principal of The Brunts Academy, said: “This has been an exceptionally difficult two years for these students and we are proud of how resilient they have been on the run up to the exams.

"This is testament to the hard work of colleagues and students, and we look forward to welcoming so many students back in September as part of our Sixth Form provision.”

