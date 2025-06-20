Punk, horror and pop culture: Merchandise business extends stay at Mansfield pop-up shop

UK-based BONE IDOL MERCH will be available in Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre until June 25, as part of the successful Mansfield Forward Pop-Up Shop located inside the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.
Shoppers can look forward to a variety of officially licensed band merchandise, film collectibles, and alternative accessories, including:
- Iron Maiden mugs
- Gremlins figurines
- Bowie and Slipknot patches
- Metallica t-shirts
- Nirvana tote bags
- And much more!
This is a must-visit for fans of punk, metal, horror, and pop culture.
To find out more about the shop and how to book it, see: www.facebook.com/mansfieldforward.bid.
