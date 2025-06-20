Punk, horror and pop culture: Merchandise business extends stay at Mansfield pop-up shop

UK-based BONE IDOL MERCH will be available in Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre until June 25, as part of the successful Mansfield Forward Pop-Up Shop located inside the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Shoppers can look forward to a variety of officially licensed band merchandise, film collectibles, and alternative accessories, including:

Iron Maiden mugs

Gremlins figurines

Bowie and Slipknot patches

Metallica t-shirts

Nirvana tote bags

And much more!

This is a must-visit for fans of punk, metal, horror, and pop culture.

To find out more about the shop and how to book it, see: www.facebook.com/mansfieldforward.bid.

1 . BONE IDOL The latest business at Mansfield's new pop-up shop. Photo: Mansfield Forward BID Photo Sales

2 . Stock Some of the stock for sale includes iron-on patches featuring bands and pop culture themes. Photo: Mansfield Forward BID Photo Sales

3 . Shirts As the name suggests, the business sells band t-shirts and merchandise. Photo: Mansfield Forward BID Photo Sales

4 . For fans Great items for film enthusiasts. Photo: Mansfield Forward BID Photo Sales