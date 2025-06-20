Punk, horror and pop culture: Merchandise business extends stay at Mansfield pop-up shop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:42 BST
A merchandise business has extended its stay in the town centre at Mansfield Forward BID’s new pop-up shop.

UK-based BONE IDOL MERCH will be available in Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre until June 25, as part of the successful Mansfield Forward Pop-Up Shop located inside the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Shoppers can look forward to a variety of officially licensed band merchandise, film collectibles, and alternative accessories, including:

  • Iron Maiden mugs
  • Gremlins figurines
  • Bowie and Slipknot patches
  • Metallica t-shirts
  • Nirvana tote bags
  • And much more!

This is a must-visit for fans of punk, metal, horror, and pop culture.

To find out more about the shop and how to book it, see: www.facebook.com/mansfieldforward.bid.

The latest business at Mansfield's new pop-up shop.

1. BONE IDOL

The latest business at Mansfield's new pop-up shop. Photo: Mansfield Forward BID

Photo Sales
Some of the stock for sale includes iron-on patches featuring bands and pop culture themes.

2. Stock

Some of the stock for sale includes iron-on patches featuring bands and pop culture themes. Photo: Mansfield Forward BID

Photo Sales
As the name suggests, the business sells band t-shirts and merchandise.

3. Shirts

As the name suggests, the business sells band t-shirts and merchandise. Photo: Mansfield Forward BID

Photo Sales
Great items for film enthusiasts.

4. For fans

Great items for film enthusiasts. Photo: Mansfield Forward BID

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice