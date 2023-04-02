Public invited to attend meeting to discuss action over Nuthall church hall

Residents want to see it bought back into use, but Nuthall Parish Council said the Diocese of Southwell & Nottingham has recently pulled out of discussions to sell it to the council to be retained for community use

Acting on requests from group leaders and the public, the council is hosting a meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 7pm, at The Temple Centre, Nottingham Road, Nuthall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Patrick's Church Community Hall.

A council spokeswoman said: “Feelings are running very high, especially with some older members who remember themselves or their families contributing to the building of a church hall now facing an uncertain future and a diocese that seems to be not responding to them regarding its present state and future plans.

“We understand a petition is being raised and it is the dominant topic of conversation at the local community café. Local groups – some even church-affiliated – have been left homeless, in some cases having to move out of Nuthall altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council is in a difficult situation as the hall is the property of the Church and the Church is not accountable to us.

“This is the opportunity for all interested parties to get together and have their say.”