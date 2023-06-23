£9 million development for older and vulnerable people set for Blackwell

The plans will see the assisted living facility, bungalows and community centre on Woburn Close demolished and replaced with 15 bungalows, eight houses, a 20-flat independent living building and a community facility.

Coun Sandra Peake, council cabinet member for housing, said: “This is a significant investment and re-iterates our commitment to looking after older and vulnerable people, while also providing a much-needed community facility. It will be of huge benefit to residents in the area as there will be a mixture of properties to meet a local demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A significant element of the scheme is the new community centre that will provide local residents with a modern facility where local events and celebrations can be held and give community groups with a place to meet.”

An Aerial view of Woburn Close in Blackwell. Picture: Bolsover Council

The scheme is part of the council’s £36m Bolsover Homes project which is aimed at building council houses for affordable rents across Bolsover district.

The scheme uses the council’s land by replacing end-of-life, unfit-for-purpose dwellings, with new homes that exceed today’s living standard, while benefiting the cistrict’s economy through training, skills development, and local supply chain.

Coun Peake said: “All the new properties will be modern, energy-efficient and adaptable for people with disabilities. It’s important we keep building bungalows and accommodation for our ever-growing older population and that we keep building social properties for the benefit of our residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the latest project that has seen all the council’s assisted living buildings refurbished to the tune of more than £19m and provides older and vulnerable people with good quality homes.

Over the past few years, the council has refurbished and extended Ashbourne Court in Shirebrook, refurbished Parkfields in Clowne and Victoria House in Creswell and is currently working on revamping Valley View in Hillstown and Jubilee Court in Pinxton.