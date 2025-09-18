£2m car park repairs to finally go ahead in Mansfield after contractor chosen

Work to repair a Mansfield car park will finally get underway after a building company was awarded the contract for the job.

Cemplas Waterproofing & Concrete Repairs Limited will be paid almost £2m by Mansfield District Council, for upgrades to the Four Seasons shopping centre car park.

A structural survey in the last few years identified “remediation works” that should be completed at the car park to protect its concrete frame and ensure its “long-term structural integrity”.

Built in 1976, the car park was recorded as having 458 defects during investigations which finished in November 2024.

The Four Seasons Shopping Centre multi-storey car park in Mansfield is in need of repairs

In addition to structural work, the worn-out car park surface will be replaced. Works will also upgrade drainage systems and barriers.

The car park, which is the largest in Mansfield town centre, comprises 419 spaces over multiple storeys. In the 2024/25 financial year, it generated a gross revenue of nearly £260,000 for the council.

Originally, Mansfield District Council had intended to procure a contractor by the summer of 2024. But a decision was delayed, for what was intended to be a few weeks.

It has instead taken more than a year for the process to be completed. The tender was announced in April, and the deadline for companies to submit their bids was July 23.

Cemplas triumphed over seven other bidders for the work.

The works are expected to take between six and nine months to complete, with the contract beginning on October 1, 2025 and ending on October 31, 2026.

Parts of the car park will stay open while the upgrades are made, the council previously said.