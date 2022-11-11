£2.85million refurb plan to help elderly residents live independently in Pinxton

The Jubilee Court Independent Living accommodation will be upgraded and improved.

Facilities at the Jubilee Court Independent Living accommodation in the village will be upgraded and improved, including changing the bedsits to one-bed flats complete with wet rooms, to make it easier for residents to bathe.

The accommodation on Kirkstead Road is currently home to 20 residents and the money will see the communal heating system replaced, wet rooms installed, a new sprinkler system and fire safety measures upgraded.

The residents lounge will also undergo a makeover to make it more modern as part of its Safe and Warm Scheme.

It is also proposed that two bungalows are built expanding the type of accommodation available for residents and adding to the council’s housing stock.

Work is due to start in early 2023 and the cash will help modernise and improve the living accommodation for the residents, something which cabinet member for housing, councillor Sandra Peake is fully behind.

She said: “We have always said we need to look after our elderly and vulnerable tenants and this investment shows once again that we are putting our money where our mouth is.

“As a responsible landlord, it’s important that our tenants know we are looking after them and have their best interests at heart.

“The refurbishment will provide the residents with their own flat and control of their heating and a much more comfortable and welcoming environment to socialise with each other, their family and friends.”

Over the past few years, the council has ploughed more than £7 million pounds into refurbishing Ashbourne Court in Shirebrook, Parkfields in Clowne and Valley View in Hillstown.

Plans are also being discussed to replace Woburn House in Blackwell with a brand new complex and associated bungalows nearby.

Labour leader of Bolsover District Council, Steve Fritchley, said: “Our residents are our top priority. That’s why we continue to invest in refurbishing their homes and building new ones to help alleviate the shortage of housing we have across the district and provide them with good quality, modern, affordable homes.”

Pinxton councillor Mary Dooley added: “We have listened to the residents and acted on what they want by investing in our housing complexes for their benefit.