£1m Government funding sees more Eastwood homes fitted with energy-efficient isulation

Broxtowe Council has fitted more Eastwood homes with retrofit insulation thanks to £1m Government funding, helping to save residents money on their energy bills and reduce the borough’s carbon footprint.

Properties on Princes Street have been fitted with new external wall insulation and internal ventilation system to improve their energy efficiency, while maintaining the original look of the buildings, and Scalby Close homes have been fitted with new roof insulation, with 73 properties having improvements made.

Funding of £1m from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund wave 2.1 was secured from the Government, with match funding of £1m from the council.

The insulation will help to reduce heat loss in the Eastwood homes, improving EPC ratings and helping to reduce energy bills in the winter months.

More homes in Eastwood have been made energy-efficient thanks to Government funding. Photo: Submitted

On average, each home has been projected to save 40 per cent on their energy bills.

With the homes being within the conservation area, ‘The Buildings’, the project had to ensure the external fittings would preserve the original character of ‘The Buildings’.

This was achieved through weekly visits from a conservation officer and careful design, which included hand detailing uneven brickwork to mirror the original historic brick finish.

As part of the project, Dr L Jalil, energy improvement and grant co-ordinator for the council, is working in partnership with researchers from Nottingham Trent University, led by Professor Amin Al-Habaibeh, installing sensors to monitor moisture in a number of properties, helping to prevent any future issues with damp.

Coun Milan Radulovic (Brox Alliance), council leader, said, “The past few years have seen huge increases in energy bills across the country, and so I’m pleased to be able ease some of that pressure with this project in Eastwood.

"The insulation has also been completed to a high standard with regards to preserving the original look of the houses and ensuring Princes Street and Scalby Close keep their original charm.”