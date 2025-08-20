£16.5m upgrade of Kimberley town centre one of the key parts of Broxtowe Council's levelling up plans

Broxtowe Council says its plans to carry more than £16m of improvements to Kimberley town centre are underway.

Since 2022 the council says it has been in receipt of ‘large scale funding for major regeneration projects and local initiatives’.

Kimberley town centre is being revamped using £16.5m in levelling up funding, with a new business and community hub expected to be built in Newdigate Street.

Funding will also be used to create a new active travel route that will link up Kimberley with Eastwood, Giltbrook, Phoenix Park Tram Stop and Bennerley Viaduct.

Kimberley town centre is set for a £16.5m upgrade with levelling up funding. Photo: Google

The Grade II-listed viaduct reopened to the public in 2022 after being closed for 54 years and the funds are being used to improve the landmark with a new accessible ramp and a visitor centre.

A council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “In the last three years through Stapleford Towns Deal, the Football Foundation, Kimberley Means Business the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), FCC funding, Broxtowe has been awarded £42.74m.

“All the funding is committed to projects and around £23.5m has already been received and defrayed or contractually committed.

“This financial year should see drawdown of most of the remaining money with the end of the last projects scheduled for March 2027.”

Millions of pounds in funding was awarded to councils across Nottinghamshire and the UK under the former Conservative Government’s levelling up agenda.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson made levelling up one of his Government’s top aims after winning the 2019 General Election, under which he promised to improve areas that had suffered from a lack of investment for decades.

The policy included the Levelling Up Fund, for which there were three rounds of bidding, the Towns Fund, and the UKSPF.

Between them, the funds will have seen £10.4bn spent on local areas since 2020.

However, last year a report by the Government’s public accounts committee – which examines the value for money of Government projects – said a huge number of projects awarded money under the flagship Tory policy had been plagued by delays.

Concerns were also raised that councils were spending ‘scarce public resources’ on failed bids in an attempt to land money.

Now though, while work on a number of schemes is yet to begin, councils say they will be starting soon.