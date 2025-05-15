£1.58 million boost for Mansfield through shared prosperity fund

Mansfield District Council has secured £1.58 million through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The funding, allocated by the East Midlands Counties Combined Authority (EMCCA), will give the council an extra £1.58 million pounds to be distributed to community grants, local events, skills support and business growth initiatives.

The grant was discussed at a council meeting for the Portfolio Holder for Corporate and Finance on Friday, May 9.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is a £2.6 billion fund open to all parts of the UK.

It aims to reduce inequalities between communities and promote economic growth by providing funding for local projects and initiatives.

Mansfield’s total allocation for this year will spread out across £508,181 for capital projects, £1,010,117 for revenue projects, and £63,262 for management and administration.

The funding will support projects within five key themes – including healthy, safe, and inclusive communities, thriving places, supporting for businesses, employability and skills.

Mansfield CVS and Nottinghamshire County Council’s Business Advisory Service are key delivery partners for Mansfield District Council’s UKSPF programme.

Coun Craig Whitby (Lab) said the funding was a boost to Mansfield, though it is “much less” than the grant funded in previous years.

Mansfield recieved an allocation of £2.955m in 2022, which covered the district until 2025.

In the Autumn 2024 Budget, the UK Government announced the continuation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) would be reduced for a further year in 2025/26, documents say.

Coun Whitby told the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting: “This latest round of UKSPF funding gives us the opportunity to build on the success of previous community projects – like the outdoor gym at Manor Park – and support local businesses, events, and skills development across the district.

“I’d like to thank Mayor Claire Ward and the East Midlands Combined County Authority for backing Mansfield with this vital investment.”

The council will now enter into funding agreements with EMCCA.

They will then enter into partnership and delivery agreements with key delivery partners, including Mansfield CVS – for the Community Grant Fund – Nottinghamshire County Council’s Business Advisory Service and West Notts College and Futures – for employability and skills programmes.