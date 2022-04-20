£1,000 boost to help Notts healthcare service create garden for mental health patients

The NHS charity plans to create a therapeutic garden for adults with mental health conditions and employees.

The trust will use its donation to create a therapeutic garden for service users and staff.

The money was awarded by the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme, which donates up to £64,000 across the UK each month.

The NHS charity plans to create a therapeutic garden for the use of adults with mental health conditions as well as its employees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Blakey, for Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The pandemic has had a dramatic effect on people’s mental health.

“To help address this we intend to develop a garden area for Lavender House, the base for a local community Mental Health Team in Nottingham.

“We have been fundraising to create a garden area, complete with seating and raised flower beds.

“This garden will provide a restful retreat for those in needs of our services as well as a quiet space for our employees.

“Persimmon Homes’ support will help this project to flourish.”

Ben Felton, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, added: “This group provides a valuable service for the local community, which is what our Community Champions scheme is all about.

“We are delighted to be able to support them and would encourage other such good causes to apply.”