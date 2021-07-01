Proud2bOps and Sherwood Forest Hospitals win Workforce Innovation Award

Proud2bOps is a national network of operational managers and leaders working within provider health and care organisations; community, acute, primary, independent, voluntary and ambulance sectors.

Emma Challans, founder/chair of Proud2bOps and executive director of culture and improvement at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am incredibly proud and feel extremely privileged to receive this award. It is for every single operational colleague in Sherwood and across the country.

"For Proud2bOps to win the HSJ Partnership Award for Workforce Innovation is a significant milestone in recognising the hard work, dedication and enormous commitment that our operational teams give to our patients, families and their communities each and every day.

“Knowing personally the pressure that caring for patients in a timely, safe and effective way demands, and the enormous amount of change and uncertainty that Covid has presented the last 16 months, Proud2bOps responded by amplifying their offer, reach and support to operational colleagues.

“Our safe, supportive and trusted network has grown from 15 members to more than 600 provider operational managers and leaders nationally. Numbers are not a marker of success for Proud2bOps. Instead we pride ourselves on creating the conditions and space to have safe and supportive conversations where colleagues can share, learn, be curious and develop their skills as a leader and manager of patient care.