Protect yourself against Covid as masks return in fight against virus
As face masks return to being a legal requirement in shops and on public transport in Eastwood and Kimberley, health bosses are urging people to protect themselves from Covid-19 ahead of the Christmas period.
The Covid-19 jab booster programme is underway and those who are eligible for the top-up are being encouraged to book their appointment as soon as possible.
Those who are eligible for a booster include over-40s, those with a health condition that puts them at risk of serious complications from Covid-19 and health and social care workers.
Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, said: “There are a number of sites across the city and county delivering booster vaccines and I would urge you to go to the NHS website or call 119 to book an appointment at the nearest and most convenient site to you.
“It is more important than ever that we do all we can to protect ourselves and our families this winter. Let’s remember this Christmas for the right reasons and make sure we are safe.
"A booster dose helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from Covid-19 and it really is the best protection over the winter period.”
As of November 30, face coverings are now a legal requirement in shops and on public transport.
And Jonathan Gribbin, director of public health for Nottinghamshire, is urging people to make sure they get tested ahead of winter to reduce the spread.
He said: “Along with Covid-19 and flu vaccination, wearing your face covering in enclosed places, regularly washing your hands and ensuring good ventilation indoors all play a part in protecting each other and reducing the pressures felt by our local NHS and care services.
“It’s also essential to get tested even if we have mild symptoms – and isolate if we test positive.
"Rapid lateral flow tests are still available free of charge and twice weekly testing can help identify the virus and break chains of transmission. So I am urging everyone to help prevent the spread of the virus and get vaccinated to give Nottinghamshire a safe Christmas.”