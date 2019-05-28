Proposals outlined for 320 new homes in Market Warsop

Up to 320 homes could be built in Market Warsop.

Gladman Developments has put forward plans for a new residential development of 320 new homes with recreational facilities on land off Mansfield Road, Market Warsop.

Picture: Gladman Developments

A public consultation leaflet was distributed in April 2019 to 830 households and businesses in the area.

The framework plan proposes a children's play area, additional trees planted on site, a planting wall.

Access to the site would be taken from Mansfield Road, and the developer hopes to 'create a sense of arrival' into Warsop.

In 2018, plans were approved for up to 400 homes to be developed on the site.

296 comments were made on the original application, although it is not known what they say, as Mansfield District Council do not publicly display comments on planning applications online.

Gladman Developments declined to comment.