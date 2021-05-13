Properties targeted on Sutton street over safety concerns

The addresses on Chatsworth Street were inspected by Ashfield District Council’s community safety and private sector enforcement teams this week following a recent police raid.

Now the district council has issued a hard-hitting prohibition order against the landlord of one of the properties due to its poor condition.

It means the house cannot be lived in until significant improvements have been made by the landlord, who was also served an additional notice to clear a large amount of waste at the property.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for community safety.

Coun John Wilmott, cabinet member for regulatory services at the district council, said: “We are committed to ensuring that private landlords rent properties that are safe and don’t pose a risk to those living in them.”

The second property was served with a closure notice due to repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour.

It means that no one other than the tenants can enter the property – and any breach will be reported to the police.

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, the district council’s cabinet member for community safety, said the notice would send a hard-hitting message to anyone who commits unruly behaviour.

She said: “Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Ashfield and we take all the action possible with those that think its ok to act in a way that negatively effects their neighbours and communities. Issuing this closure notice demonstrates this.