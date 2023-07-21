Prom season: 12 of the best vehicles seen dropping off prom-goers in Mansfield

For the 2023 prom season, the young ladies and gentlemen across our area wowed in glamorous outfits, but something else also stole the show...
Schools from across the Mansfield area have all held their leavers proms over the last few weeks.
Among the well dressed prom-goers some also went the extra mile by arriving in – what can only be described as – spectacular vehicles.
From the sporty sleek to the classic and the wacky, take a look at some of the best vehicles seen dropping off prom-goers below:
This young man will certainly be remembered for his grand entrance at Meden School's prom. Photo: submitted
Not sure anything can beat landing into your school prom in a helicopter! This group of students arrived in serious style on Meden School's prom night. Photo: submitted
Arriving at your school prom handcuffed in the back of a police van is not usually how things are meant to go – but for William Barlow it was a dream come true. Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team pulled out all the stops to provide the pupil a special escort to Netherthorpe School’s end of year prom. Photo: submitted
Maddison Osborne arrived in style at Samworth Church Academy's prom. Photo: Louise Brimble