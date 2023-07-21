News you can trust since 1952
Prom season: 12 of the best vehicles seen dropping off prom-goers in Mansfield

For the 2023 prom season, the young ladies and gentlemen across our area wowed in glamorous outfits, but something else also stole the show...
By Lucy Roberts
Published 21st Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 08:40 BST

Schools from across the Mansfield area have all held their leavers proms over the last few weeks.

Among the well dressed prom-goers some also went the extra mile by arriving in – what can only be described as – spectacular vehicles.

From the sporty sleek to the classic and the wacky, take a look at some of the best vehicles seen dropping off prom-goers below:

This young man will certainly be remembered for his grand entrance at Meden School's prom.

1. Best prom vehicles

This young man will certainly be remembered for his grand entrance at Meden School's prom. Photo: submitted

Not sure anything can beat landing into your school prom in a helicopter! This group of students arrived in serious style on Meden School's prom night.

2. Best prom vehicles

Not sure anything can beat landing into your school prom in a helicopter! This group of students arrived in serious style on Meden School's prom night. Photo: submitted

Arriving at your school prom handcuffed in the back of a police van is not usually how things are meant to go – but for William Barlow it was a dream come true. Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team pulled out all the stops to provide the pupil a special escort to Netherthorpe School’s end of year prom.

3. Best prom vehicles

Arriving at your school prom handcuffed in the back of a police van is not usually how things are meant to go – but for William Barlow it was a dream come true. Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team pulled out all the stops to provide the pupil a special escort to Netherthorpe School’s end of year prom. Photo: submitted

Maddison Osborne arrived in style at Samworth Church Academy's prom.

4. Best prom vehicles

Maddison Osborne arrived in style at Samworth Church Academy's prom. Photo: Louise Brimble

Related topics:SchoolsMansfield