Prolific Mansfield thief returned to jail after breaching court order

A prolific thief has been returned to jail after flouting a court order banning him from a convenience store.

John Evans, 34, was banned from entering the shop, in Barringer Road, Mansfield, in November 2023 as part of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) secured by local officers.

Evans, who has multiple previous convictions for theft, flouted the order by entering the store to steal various items including biscuits on March 24, 27 and 31, this year.

Evans, who was identified by local officers, also stole items from other local businesses on March 2, and April 1.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 26, Evans, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, was jailed for 24 weeks after pleading guilty to theft and breaching his CBO.

As well as being ordered to pay compensation, the order was updated to include multiple additional businesses.

Shoplifting offences in Mansfield have fallen by more than 30 per cent over the last year – thanks to a relentless focus on the issue by neighbourhood officers.

Prolific offenders have been identified and targeted with restrictive court orders banning them from certain areas of the town and/or from doing certain things such as carrying large bags.

Currently, nine such orders are in place and officers will be working to secure many more in the coming months.

Breaches are criminal offences in themselves and come with strict punishments.

Sergeant Catherine Darby, of the Mansfield town centre policing team, said: “Shoplifting offences area damaging not only for local businesses, but also for the town as a whole.

“That’s why we are working so hard to target known offenders and to make their lives as difficult as possible.

“People like Evans should know that – for as long they keep committing offences – we will remain on their case and will leave no stone unturned in order to bring them to justice.”