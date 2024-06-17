This video More videos

Watch: I’ve jumped out of a plane more than 5,000 times and represented Team GB in skydiving... but I’m still afraid of heights.

Laura Hampton, 38, has always been afraid of heights and was scared to climb trees and ladders as a child - but now she has jumped out of a plane more than 5,000 times.

‘Absolutely terrified’

Laura, from Bingham, Nottingham, fell in love with skydiving after having to face her fears in a sponsored event in 2007 - when she felt ‘absolutely terrified’ but said it was amazing.

Now she has represented Team GB, has a world record and is now a skydiving coach and has jumped more than 5,000 times - despite still having her fear. “ You're so high, it becomes a bit more abstract and once you jump you feel like you're floating. You don't have this feeling of falling, which slightly helps.”

Feels like I’m floating

Laura grew up with a fear of heights and still struggles with it now. She said: "I went on a trip with my boyfriend, many years ago now, but we went up the Eiffel Tower and halfway up and I remember how scared of heights I am."

She lived in an airfield after graduating and worked as a parachute packer - and went on to be part of a formation team that became national champions. Laura excels in formative diving in which her and her team make a variety of shapes and sequences mid-air.

World record holder

Amongst being a British champion, Laura is also a world record holder. She was part of a team of 108 skydivers, 18,000 ft in the air. The group became the largest group of skydivers in history to do consecutive sequences mid-air.

