Prime Minister Boris Johnson backs Mansfield Town in their fight for promotion

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP, said Mr Johnson ‘understands how important clubs are in their local communities and has been clear about the need to support clubs in the football league by backing the Fan Led Reviews recommendations to improve football governance’.

In 2020 during Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson praised Stags’ owners John and Carolyn Radford for all they have done for the club.

Coun Bradley has been vocal about his support for the club and is keeping his fingers crossed that Nigel Clough can take them up into League One.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson MP with Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley

Mr Johnson said: “I know that Ben is a passionate supporter of Mansfield Town and it is fantastic to see Carolyn and John Radford’s hard work has paid off as the club is so close to promotion."

Coun Bradley said: “Our local football clubs are hugely important to our communities and Mansfield Town is the perfect example of a team that is a crucial part of our town.

“The lads are on great form and I’m delighted we’ve even received backing from the PM. We’re going forward all guns blazing to achieve ‘Project Promotion’, as Carolyn Radford puts it.

“Not only would promotion give us a huge sense of pride for our local club, it would increase footfall into the town and do wonders for Mansfield’s economy.