Pride Month fundraising event at Mansfield salon for LGBTQ+ charity

Manager Keelan Trench (back) with staff members Louisa Pearce, Megan Aitken and Daniella Mayes at a fundraising day at a Supercuts salon in Mansfield to support the LGBT+Service Nottinghamshire charity as part of Pride Month. Also pictured are Georgia Crossland and Noah Phoenix from the charity.

The Supercuts unisex hair salon, which is located within the Tesco store on Oak Tree Lane, hosted the event in a bid to give a confidence boost to gay and lesbian youngsters in the town.

And manager Keelan Trench was delighted with the response. The day generated almost £300 for the LGBT+Service Nottinghamshire charity, which is based in Worksop and supports people aged 11 to 25 across the county.

"It went really well, and I’d like to thank everyone who took part or made donations,” said Keelan, 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The salon was decorated with rainbow flags for the event, which featured a cake sale and a raffle with prizes such as mystery goodie-bags, donated by businesses, and free treats at Supercuts, such as haircuts, beauty treatments and products.

A £50 tattoo voucher was also up for grabs, while free gym-passes for leisure centres in Mansfield were handed out.

Representatives from the charity, Georgia Crossland and Noah Phoenix, were also on hand to lend their support.

Keelan added: “I chose this charity because it offers helplines around the clock, 24/7.

"It gives help on many issues, such as coming out, identity and even homelessness, and has received a lot of good reviews.”

Keelan feels that coming out is sometimes an ordeal for many gay and lesbian young people in Mansfield because the town can be old-fashioned in its attitudes.