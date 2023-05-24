Sutton Centre Under Fives has been rated good following an inspection by education watchdog Ofsted.

The nursery, based within Sutton Community Academy, on High Pavement, was rated good in each category of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, for an overall rating of good.

The newly published inspection report said children “have opportunities to develop their maths skills”, while “staff support children's communication and language skills well”. The report also highlighted how children “feel safe and secure in the nursery”.

Staff and children at Sutton Centre Under Fives celebrate its good Ofsted rating.

The report said: “Staff know the children well. They provide them with opportunities to have fun and to be physically active.

“Parents say that staff are friendly and comment that their children have grown in confidence since attending.

“Staff plan opportunities to help children to develop their understanding of rhyming words.”

Kate Elrick, nursery manager, said staff and trustees were “delighted” with the report.

She said: “We are thrilled the inspector recognised the high priority emphasised on safeguarding at our setting and that staff have taught the children how to keep themselves safe.

“It was a pleasure to hear parents thought staff were friendly and that their children have grown in confidence since starting our pre-school.

“On our last inspection the recommendation was based around maths, we have really worked on this, especially with our older children and it was good to read that the report includes that children are given opportunities to problem solve and develop their mathematical language.”

To futher improve, the nursery was encouraged to “support staff to encourage quieter children to take part in discussions during group times” and to “strengthen staff's knowledge of how to support children to understand the

benefits of healthy foods and drinks on their bodies”.

Ms Elrick said: “The staff and management are encouraged by the two achievable improvements which have already been embedded in our practice.

"We are now encouraging the less confident children at group times to take part in discussions by introducing a teddy bear, so all the children know that is their opportunity to speak. Staff have also introduced conversations with children about the benefits of healthy foods and drinks on their bodies.”