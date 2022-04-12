Governors at the Ravenshead Church of England Primary School were awarded ‘Governing Body of the Year’ for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Governance in Nottinghamshire,’ during the Nottinghamshire Governors’ Conference, 2022, at Eastwood Hall in March.

Chair of Governors Nicola Thomas said: “We’re delighted to have won such a prestigious award. Governance is a voluntary role, all members give their time to serve the school community.

"It’s an honour to be recognised for our work and huge improvements made in recent years.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ravenshead Cof E Primary School Governors received a prestigious award. Chair of the Governors Nicola Thomas is "delighted." Pictured with the awards are (left) Janet Castle, Foundation Governor and Nicola Thomas Chair of Governors.