Prestigious award for Ravenshead primary school governors
Ravenshead primary school governors have been honoured.
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:09 pm
Governors at the Ravenshead Church of England Primary School were awarded ‘Governing Body of the Year’ for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Governance in Nottinghamshire,’ during the Nottinghamshire Governors’ Conference, 2022, at Eastwood Hall in March.
Chair of Governors Nicola Thomas said: “We’re delighted to have won such a prestigious award. Governance is a voluntary role, all members give their time to serve the school community.
"It’s an honour to be recognised for our work and huge improvements made in recent years.”