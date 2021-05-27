President David's charity walk for well-known Nottinghamshire activity centre raises more than £16,000

David Huxley crossing finishing line at Walesby Forest

David Huxley, 78, president of the board of trustees at Walesby Forest, walked 108 miles along the Robin Hood Way to raise much-needed funds for the centre, as well as personally celebrate 70 years since he first visited the site as a wolf cub with Scouts.

David said: “I’m absolutely blown away by the generosity of everyone who donated, £16,200 is a fantastic sum that will make a real difference to Walesby Forest.

“I first visited the site in 1951 and I remember it vividly, even after all these years, so it was great to combine the celebration with raising vital funds to ensure the centre remains open for next generation to enjoy the same fantastic experience I did.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The walk was certainly a challenge, but many people volunteered to walk with me for parts of the journey to keep me company and it was an unforgettable experience.”

David set off from Nottingham Castle on Monday, May 17, with the route weaving through Watnall, Blidworth, Farnsfield, Eakring, Creswell Crags and many more Nottinghamshire villages and towns across an eight-day period, concluding at the Walesby Forest site on Monday, May 24.

Guy Laurie, chief executive at Walesby Forest, said: “We’re incredibly proud of David, the fantastic sum he has raised for the centre as well as completing 108 miles in just over a week, no easy feat for anyone – is truly impressive.”