President David's charity walk for well-known Nottinghamshire activity centre

David Huxley, 78, president of the board of trustees at outdoor activity centre and campsite, Walesby Forest, has set off on a 108-mile trek along the Robin Hood Way to help boost the woodland accommodation’s coffers.

The activity centre usually hosts up to 50,000 visitors each year but experienced a 90 per cent revenue drop in 2020 and a further 50 per cent is forecast for this year.

Now David has put on his walking boots to do his bit to help the centre get back on its feet.

David Huxley is raising money for Walesby Forest.

The walk is also a personal celebration for David as 2021 marks 70 years since he first visited the site as a wolf cub from Radcliffe on Trent and many subsequent visits as part of the Nottinghamshire Scouts.

“I first visited Walesby Forest in 1951 and I remember it vividly, even after all these years, so I knew I wanted to do something to celebrate the milestone,” he said.

"However, with the struggle Walesby is currently facing due to Covid-19, it’s a great opportunity to raise some much-needed funds to ensure the centre remains open for next generation to enjoy the same fantastic experience I did.”

David will be walking for an eight-day period, with the route weaving through many Nottinghamshire villages and towns including Blidworth.

Guy Laurie, chief executive at Walesby Forest, will be joining David for part of the walk.

He said: “We’re so proud of David as it’s no mean feat to walk 108 miles in just over a week.

“I urge anyone who has visited the centre as part of the Scouts, Guides or on a school or corporate trip to consider supporting David’s fundraising effort.

"We’ve had the toughest year on record, and we just hope to raise enough funds to see us through this challenging period as well as remain open for young people and the local community for the next 80 years.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/walkforwalesby or head to the Walesby Forest reception to donate in person.