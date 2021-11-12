Research shows that when twin babies are kept close they’re more likely to have a stable heart rate because their stress levels are lower, which helps with their recovery. It’s also more comfortable for new parents seeing their babies together.

Twins Archie and Joey Smith, who were born 11 weeks early, were one of the first sets of twins to benefit from the new cot once they were able to be taken out of their incubators and reunited.

Their mother, Rachel Smith from Mansfield Woodhouse, said: “It was really nice having them back together after they were separated for some time in incubators.

"We’ve definitely noticed that the babies are much calmer since they have been put next to each other and they each calm the other one down.

“It’s also been nice for us having them together as when they were in separate cots we would have to keep going back and forth across the room trying to ensure we spend equal time with each of them.

"When they were put together we were able to focus on both of them at the same time which makes things easier for us and helps our stress levels too.”

The cot has been funded through the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity, who support many projects across the hospital Trust.

Lorraine Collins, Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ Neonatal Intensive Care Sister, said: “We’ve wanted a cot that can accommodate both babies for some time now, so we’re extremely pleased that we have it in place now, helping new twins keep and build on that natural strong bond.

"There are so many benefits keeping babies together beyond the womb, which helps to keep them calm and their stay with us less distressing."

