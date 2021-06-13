Pregnant women in area urged to take up their invitation of life-saving Covid-19 vaccine

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that pregnant women across areas including Nottinghamshire should be offered the vaccine at the same time as the rest of the population, based on their age and clinical risk group.

Vaccination offers pregnant women the best protection from Covid-19 which can be serious in some women.

Though uncommon, severe illness due to Covid-19 is more likely in later pregnancy. Pregnant women who do get symptomatic Covid-19 infection are two to three times more likely to give birth to their baby prematurely.

All vaccines being used in the UK have undergone robust clinical trials and have met the medicines and healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)’s strict standards of safety, effectiveness and quality. Evidence on COVID-19 vaccines has also been reviewed by the World Health Organisation and the regulatory bodies in the US, Canada and Europe and has raised no concerns about safety in pregnancy.

Janet Driver, regional chief midwife at NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands, said: “The Covid-19 vaccines continue to save thousands of lives and I would encourage pregnant women, especially those who are at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, to promptly take up the offer of a vaccination when offered.

“Pregnant women should discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with their GP, obstetrician or midwife, or a healthcare professional in a vaccination centre.

“Women who are planning pregnancy, or have immediately given birth to their baby, or are breastfeeding can be vaccinated with any vaccine, depending on their age and clinical risk group.

“The early Covid-19 vaccines do not contain organisms that can multiply in the body, so they cannot infect an unborn baby in the womb.”

Nottinghamshire resident Alexandra Adlam, 36, is pregnant with her second child and has had her first dose of the vaccine.

Alexandra explained: “I know there is a lot of debate and uncertainty in the ‘pregnant’ community about whether or not to have the vaccine, and I was the same.

"For me it was about weighing up the risks of contracting Covid-19 in my pregnancy and how that would impact not only on my health, but the health of my baby” said Alex. “I feel it’s not worth the risk, and I would recommend other pregnant women to get the vaccine too when invited.”

Pregnant women who are eligible to receive a vaccination can book their appointment using the NHS national booking service online at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

If you can’t find a vaccination time or location near you, please call the national Covid-19 vaccination booking line on 119 or contact your GP or local NHS service.

