Pregnant women being urged to get Covid-19 booster vaccine by Mansfield MP

The new campaign joins forces with the experts at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) to highlight the serious risks of catching Covid-19 and the benefits the vaccines bring to protecting both mothers and their babies.

Testimonies of pregnant women who have had the jab to keep themselves safe will be played out in adverts across social media and radio stations across the country from today (Monday, January 10).

And Mansfield’s MP, Ben Bradley, is backing the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pregnant women are being urged to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Ben Bradley MP said: “I strongly support the Governments campaign for pregnant women to get boosted now.

“It’s really important that pregnant women across Mansfield and Warsop get a Covid-19 vaccine to keep themselves and their babies as safe from this virus as possible.

“Most importantly, senior clinicians, the Royal College of Midwives and the British Fertility Society have all made clear that these vaccines are safe for pregnant women and they are safe to take whilst pregnant.

“We have seen the devastation that Covid-19 has caused and the data shows that getting the vaccine is our way out of this pandemic.

"I really hope that everyone across Nottinghamshire will do their bit by getting boosted.”