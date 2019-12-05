Praise for 'outstanding' Kirkby dancer who raised thousands for hospice

When young dancer Ruth Lamb set off on a fundraising campaign, she only wanted to raise £500 for Sutton’s John Eastwood Hospice.

But one year and dozens of dance routines later, the Annesley Woodhouse youngster has raised more than £4,000 – and been recognised for her ‘outstanding achievement’.

Ruth, 14, started her fundraiser in summer 2018 after the tragic death of her good friend Karen Newbold, the woman who made her dresses in her Junior Showtime wins.

The teenager felt passionately about her friend and wanted to do something to help those who supported Karen – and decided to raise funds for the hospice where she died.

As part of her fundraiser, she set out to tour the area performing a dance routine she had choreographed herself – and set out for the £500 target.

But committed the committed student of Christine March’s School of Dance in Kirkby continued going, and now she has raised thousands of pounds.

And now for her efforts, she has been recognised by Nottinghamshire County Council at its ‘4Uth Awards’, which celebrate the achievements of youngsters across our county.

Proud Ruth said: “I knew I could do something about negative things and to make things positive.

“So I decided to raise money by dancing and asking for donations, by running tombolas and fundraisers.”

“Karen designed my costumes for mainly competitions and she was very close to me, she made me feel really special.

“At first I was nervous doing the challenge, but it turned into something I really enjoyed.

“I did the dance and we would do collections with a bucket, and we would make sure all the money went to the hospice.

“When my mum told me I got the award I felt so proud of myself.”

Diane Humphreys, manager of the hospice, said: “Ruth didn’t just come along to us and say ‘I want to raise funds’, she came along with her plan, with a dance she had choreographed herself.

“It’s amazing, we couldn’t do what we do to support the patients and families at the hospice without people like Ruth.”