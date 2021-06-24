Praise for 'kind' teenagers who handed in wallet they found at Shirebrook train station

Officers in Shirebrook have now been able to reunite the wallet with its owner following an appeal on Facebook.

Shirebrook Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said: “A wallet has been handed in to Shirebrook Police Station by a kind bunch of teenagers, it was found at Shirebrook Train Station.”

Officers from the police team urged the owner to send them a private message on Facebook and were alter able to inform people later that the owner had been tracked down and his wallet returned. to him.

Teenagers handed in the wallet in Shirebrook.

The young people have since been praised by residents for their kindness.

Maureen Edwards posted on the SNT’s Facebook page: “Well done kids, it goes to prove that there are still some good ones out there.”