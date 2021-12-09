Praise for community efforts as life-saving defibrillator installed in Swingate

The defibrillator is located outside the White Lion pub.

The vital piece of equipment was put in place by Kimberley Town Council, with help and financial support from Broxtowe Borough Council, Swingate Residents Association and Graham Sharp, owner of the White Lion pub.

Kimberley Town Council leader Trevor Rood praised everyone’s team effort in installing the device.

He said: "It's truly great to see communities come together in support of a great cause.”

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

They are very easy to use. Although they don’t all look the same, they all function in broadly the same way.

You don't need training to use one. The machine gives clear spoken instructions – all you have to do is follow them – and it won’t shock someone unless they need it.

In case of an emergency, turn the defibrillator on by pressing the green button and follow its instructions.