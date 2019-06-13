Postcode lottery scoop for two Kirkby residents

Two lucky Kirkby residents woke up £1000 richer after winning the People’s Postcode Lottery today.

The New Close neighbours scooped the windfall when NG17 8EN was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today, June 13.

Danyl Johnson, ambassador for People’s Postcode Lottery said: “What better way to brighten up a rainy Thursday than learning that you’ve won the lottery!

"I’m thrilled for our lucky players in Kirkby-in-Ashfield and hope they treat themselves to something special with their windfall.”

A minimum of 32 percent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £438 million to date for thousands of good causes in Great Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trust, which has received over £9.6 million in funding to protect wildlife and wild spaces, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to explore and experience nature.

