Post-16 education returns to Bolsover as sixth form centre set to open

The sixth form centre will open its doors to 400 students aged between 16 and 19,following a campaign by MP Mark Fletcher

The sixth form centre, which will be linked to The Bolsover School, will open its doors to 400 students aged between 16 and 19, living within 10 miles radius of the site.

There are currently no further or higher educational facilities in the area, meaning students, who largely rely on public transport, spend between 30 and 60 minutes travelling to the schools.

Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher has campaigned for over three years for the sixth form in constituency, speaking on the issue in Parliament over 10 times and holding numerous meetings with Ministers in the Department for Education.

Mr Fletcher, who launched a petition, which was signed by hundreds of residents, and presented a report on travel times and costs to neighbouring post-16 providers to the Secretary of State for Education in the summer of 2022, welcomed the decision.

Mr Fletcher said: “This is a great day for Bolsover and the proudest day of my life. I genuinely could not be happier for young people across our constituency, who will now have access to a good quality post-16 education locally.

“Children growing up in communities across Bolsover will now have better life chances because of the Government’s support and I could not be prouder of Matt Hall and all those involved who have helped make this project a success. I look forward to working with them over the coming months to deliver this life changing project for the young people of Bolsover.’’

Matt Hall, Headteacher at The Bolsover School, which is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, said: “To be able to provide our students with a progression route to accessible, local post-16 provision will undoubtedly go a long way to raising the aspirations of all students who attend The Bolsover School for years to come.”