Portland College Principal wins Mansfield Chad Business Excellence 'Lifetime Achievement' award

The Mansfield college, who were also finalists finalists in both the Covid Response and Ashfield Business of the Year Awards, were ‘absolutely delighted’ to see Dr Mark Dale, Principal and CEO, presented with the prestigious award.

Mark has committed over 35 years of his life and career to educating and empowering young people to strive for positive futures, and helped shape the landscape to increase opportunities for people with disabilities.

As Principal of Portland since 2006, Mark has led the college to become a leading national provider and Centre of Excellence for Autism, and successfully delivered many innovative projects, including Portland Pathways and their fully accessible Woodland Adventure Zone.

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Mark Dale, of Portland College, pictured with Dan Isterling, of Premier Care.

Tim Richmond, chair of governors at Portland College commented: “This recognition is truly deserved.

"We’re all very proud of Mark’s achievements over the last 15 years, and of the impact he continues to have on people with disabilities, making the college the very happy and purposeful place it is.

“Mark is an innovative leader and inspirational mentor who spends a great deal of time celebrating others’ achievements.”

Mark’s vision is that ‘All people with disabilities will have a lifetime of opportunity’ and he has supported thousands of young people to raise their aspirations and achieve their dreams.

Recognising the growing support needs for autism, he acquired a failing provision in Yorkshire, which was relocated to Ashfield, leading Portland to achieve National Autistic Society Advanced Accreditation; the highest accolade possible.

Mark Dale commented: “Firstly, I want to congratulate everyone at Portland for being nominated for two awards.

"The last 18 months have been a real challenge, but one that our staff have tackled head on – I am so proud of what staff, learners and residents have achieved.

“I am honoured to have been presented with this award.

"Portland Charity is, at its heart, a local organisation, employing local people who are achieving extraordinary things every day of the week.

“Thank you to the Chad for continuing to support our mission and many other local organisations and businesses.”

